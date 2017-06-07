

Jun 7, 2017 This week’s theme

Nouns that became verbs



This week’s words

showboat

gaslight

degauss



Carl Friedrich Gauss Image: Wikimedia Nouns that became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



degauss PRONUNCIATION: (dee-GOUS)

MEANING: verb tr.

1. To demagnetize.

2. To erase a disk or other storage device.

ETYMOLOGY: From gauss, a unit of magnetic field strength, named after the mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855). Earliest documented use: 1940.

NOTES: You can friend & defriend and you can magnetize & demagnetize, but you can only degauss, you can’t gauss. You can debunk, but not bunk, and you can defenestrate , but not fenestrate. What other words like this can you think of?

USAGE:

Barbara Hambly; Star Trek: Crossroad; Pocket Books; 2000.



See more usage examples of “She degaussed the magnetic catch on the cover plate of the nearest door.”Barbara Hambly;; Pocket Books; 2000.See more usage examples of degauss in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



