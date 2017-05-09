  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 6, 2017
Nouns that became verbs

showboat
gaslight
Gaslight movie poster, 1944
Gaslight (1944)
with Anu Garg

gaslight

(GAS-lyt)

verb tr.: To manipulate psychologically.

From the title of the classic movie Gaslight (1940 and its 1944 remake), based on author Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play. The title refers to a man’s use of seemingly unexplained dimming of gaslights (among other tricks) in the house in an attempt to manipulate his wife into thinking she is going insane. Earliest documented use: 1969.

“We, the viewers, know that Jimmy is essentially gaslighting Chuck, making his own brother doubt himself.”
Matt Wilstein; ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Michael McKean on Chuck’s Devastating Downfall; The Daily Beast (New York); May 9, 2017.

We have enslaved the rest of the animal creation, and have treated our distant cousins in fur and feathers so badly that beyond doubt, if they were able to formulate a religion, they would depict the Devil in human form. -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)

