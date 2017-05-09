

gaslight PRONUNCIATION: (GAS-lyt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To manipulate psychologically.

ETYMOLOGY: From the title of the classic movie Gaslight (1940 and its 1944 remake), based on author Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play. The title refers to a man’s use of seemingly unexplained dimming of gaslights (among other tricks) in the house in an attempt to manipulate his wife into thinking she is going insane. Earliest documented use: 1969.

USAGE:

Matt Wilstein; ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Michael McKean on Chuck’s Devastating Downfall; The Daily Beast (New York); May 9, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We have enslaved the rest of the animal creation, and have treated our distant cousins in fur and feathers so badly that beyond doubt, if they were able to formulate a religion, they would depict the Devil in human form. -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)





