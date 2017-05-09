|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 6, 2017This week’s theme
Nouns that became verbs
This week’s words
gaslight
Gaslight (1944)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gaslight
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To manipulate psychologically.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the title of the classic movie Gaslight (1940 and its 1944 remake), based on author Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play. The title refers to a man’s use of seemingly unexplained dimming of gaslights (among other tricks) in the house in an attempt to manipulate his wife into thinking she is going insane. Earliest documented use: 1969.
USAGE:
“We, the viewers, know that Jimmy is essentially gaslighting Chuck, making his own brother doubt himself.”
Matt Wilstein; ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Michael McKean on Chuck’s Devastating Downfall; The Daily Beast (New York); May 9, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We have enslaved the rest of the animal creation, and have treated our distant cousins in fur and feathers so badly that beyond doubt, if they were able to formulate a religion, they would depict the Devil in human form. -William R. Inge, clergyman, scholar, and author (6 Jun 1860-1954)
|
