Aug 4, 2017This week’s theme
Places that became verbs
This week’s words
birminghamize
barbados
solecize
locarnize
debunk
James Randi, a debunker of spoon bending, paranormal, supernatural, and pseudoscience (b. 7 Aug 1928)
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
This week’s toponyms on a map
Map: Google Maps
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
debunk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To expose the falseness of a claim, myth, belief, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Buncombe, a county in North Carolina. In 1820, Felix Walker, a representative from that area, made a pointless speech in the US Congress. While his colleagues in Congress urged him to stop and move to vote on an issue, Walker claimed that he had to make a speech “for Buncombe”. Eventually, “Buncombe” became a synonym for meaningless speech, became shortened to “bunkum”, and then to “bunk”. And if there’s bunk, it’s one’s duty to debunk. Earliest documented use: 1923.
USAGE:
“They used science to debunk myth and the paranormal -- to keep humanity safe from the real monsters.”
Michele Hauf; Taming the Hunter; Harlequin; 2017.
