James Randi, a debunker of spoon bending, paranormal, supernatural, and pseudoscience (b. 7 Aug 1928) Photo: Wikipedia Commons

debunk PRONUNCIATION: (di-BUNGK)

MEANING: verb tr.: To expose the falseness of a claim, myth, belief, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Buncombe, a county in North Carolina. In 1820, Felix Walker, a representative from that area, made a pointless speech in the US Congress. While his colleagues in Congress urged him to stop and move to vote on an issue, Walker claimed that he had to make a speech “for Buncombe”. Eventually, “Buncombe” became a synonym for meaningless speech, became shortened to “bunkum”, and then to “bunk”. And if there’s bunk, it’s one’s duty to debunk. Earliest documented use: 1923.

USAGE:

Michele Hauf; Taming the Hunter; Harlequin; 2017.



"They used science to debunk myth and the paranormal -- to keep humanity safe from the real monsters."
Michele Hauf; Taming the Hunter; Harlequin; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To be an American is about something more than what we look like, or what our last names are, or how we worship. -Barack Obama, 44th US President (b. 4 Aug 1961)





