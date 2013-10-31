|
This week's theme
Places that became verbs
Places that became verbs
solecize
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
solecize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To make an error in language, etiquette, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Soloi, an ancient Athenian colony in Cilicia, whose dialect the Athenians considered as substandard. Earliest documented use: 1627. The noun form is solecism
USAGE:
“His prose stops clunking only in order to solecise.”
Christopher Bray; Jack Nicholson Deserves a Better Biography Than This; The Daily Beast (New York); Oct 31, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)
