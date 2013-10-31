  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 2, 2017
This week’s theme
Places that became verbs

This week’s words
birminghamize
barbados
solecize
There’s always room (for improvement) at the Solecism Inn
with Anu Garg

solecize

PRONUNCIATION:
(SOL-uh-syz)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To make an error in language, etiquette, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Soloi, an ancient Athenian colony in Cilicia, whose dialect the Athenians considered as substandard. Earliest documented use: 1627. The noun form is solecism

USAGE:
“His prose stops clunking only in order to solecise.”
Christopher Bray; Jack Nicholson Deserves a Better Biography Than This; The Daily Beast (New York); Oct 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)

