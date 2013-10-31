

Aug 2, 2017 This week’s theme

Places that became verbs



This week’s words

birminghamize

barbados

solecize



Places that became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



solecize PRONUNCIATION: (SOL-uh-syz)

MEANING: verb intr.: To make an error in language, etiquette, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Soloi, an ancient Athenian colony in Cilicia, whose dialect the Athenians considered as substandard. Earliest documented use: 1627. The noun form is solecism

USAGE: “His prose stops clunking only in order to solecise.”

Christopher Bray; Jack Nicholson Deserves a Better Biography Than This; The Daily Beast (New York); Oct 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)





