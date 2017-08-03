  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 3, 2017
This week’s theme
Places that became verbs

locarnize
Foreign ministers Gustav Stresemann (Germany), Austen Chamberlain (Britain), and Aristide Briand (France) in Locarno
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
with Anu Garg

locarnize

PRONUNCIATION:
(lo-KAHR-nyz)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To bring about peace or settle a disagreement by negotiation.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Locarno, Switzerland, where in Oct 1925, Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy met to settle post-WWI disputes and concluded the Locarno Treaties. Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:
“Pilsudski ... manifested a repugnance to have the military convention locarnized.”
Piotr Stefan Wandycz; The Twilight of French Eastern Alliances, 1926-1936; Princeton University Press; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What a child doesn't receive he can seldom later give. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)

