A.Word.A.Day

birminghamize

MEANING:

verb tr.: To render artificial.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Birmingham, UK, where counterfeit coins were produced in the 17th century. Another word with a similar sense has formed from the corruption of the name Birmingham: brummagem . Earliest documented use: 1856.

USAGE:

“The manners and customs of society are artificial -- made-up men with made-up manners -- and thus the whole is Birminghamized.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson; English Traits; 1856.

