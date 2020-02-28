  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 28, 2020
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
somedeal
abaft
natheless
endlong
somewhither

Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o Flickr
o Telegram
o On your own website
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

somewhither

PRONUNCIATION:
(SUM-hwith-uhr)

MEANING:
adverb: To some place; somewhere.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English sum (some) + whither (where). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“We cannot after all avoid always sailing somewhither.”
Wendell V. Harris; Multiculturalism and Cultural Warfare; Philosophy and Literature, suppl. Special Issue: Raymond Carver (Baltimore, Marland); Oct 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He who establishes his argument by noise and command, shows that his reason is weak. -Michel De Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith