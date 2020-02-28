|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 28, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
somedeal
abaft
natheless
endlong
somewhither
Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o Flickr
o Telegram
o On your own website
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
somewhither
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: To some place; somewhere.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English sum (some) + whither (where). Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“We cannot after all avoid always sailing somewhither.”
Wendell V. Harris; Multiculturalism and Cultural Warfare; Philosophy and Literature, suppl. Special Issue: Raymond Carver (Baltimore, Marland); Oct 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He who establishes his argument by noise and command, shows that his reason is weak. -Michel De Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith