A.Word.A.Day

somewhither

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adverb: To some place; somewhere.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old English sum (some) + whither (where). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

“We cannot after all avoid always sailing somewhither.”

Wendell V. Harris; Multiculturalism and Cultural Warfare; Philosophy and Literature, suppl. Special Issue: Raymond Carver (Baltimore, Marland); Oct 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: