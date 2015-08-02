|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 25, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
abaft
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
abaft
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Toward the rear or stern.
preposition: Behind.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English a- (toward) + baft (in the rear). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“The Irish sense of home place is almost a clinically identifiable organ, abaft the gizzard and above the spleen.”
Kevin Myers; Mailmen and Google Earth Already Deliver What Postcodes Can’t; Sunday Times (London, UK); Aug 2, 2015.
See more usage examples of abaft in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the cellars of the night, when the mind starts moving around old trunks of bad times, the pain of this and the shame of that, the memory of a small boldness is a hand to hold. -John Leonard, critic (25 Feb 1939-2008)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith