abaft PRONUNCIATION: (uh-BAFT)

MEANING: adverb: Toward the rear or stern.

preposition: Behind.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English a- (toward) + baft (in the rear). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

Kevin Myers; Mailmen and Google Earth Already Deliver What Postcodes Can’t; Sunday Times (London, UK); Aug 2, 2015.



"The Irish sense of home place is almost a clinically identifiable organ, abaft the gizzard and above the spleen."
Kevin Myers; Mailmen and Google Earth Already Deliver What Postcodes Can't; Sunday Times (London, UK); Aug 2, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the cellars of the night, when the mind starts moving around old trunks of bad times, the pain of this and the shame of that, the memory of a small boldness is a hand to hold. -John Leonard, critic (25 Feb 1939-2008)





