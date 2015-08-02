  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 25, 2020
Adverbs

somedeal
abaft
with Anu Garg

abaft

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-BAFT)

MEANING:
adverb: Toward the rear or stern.
preposition: Behind.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English a- (toward) + baft (in the rear). Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“The Irish sense of home place is almost a clinically identifiable organ, abaft the gizzard and above the spleen.”
Kevin Myers; Mailmen and Google Earth Already Deliver What Postcodes Can’t; Sunday Times (London, UK); Aug 2, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the cellars of the night, when the mind starts moving around old trunks of bad times, the pain of this and the shame of that, the memory of a small boldness is a hand to hold. -John Leonard, critic (25 Feb 1939-2008)

