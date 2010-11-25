|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 27, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
abaft
natheless
endlong
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
endlong
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: From end to end; lengthwise.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English andlang (lengthwise). Earliest documented use: 1225.
USAGE:
“[A]s the axis revolves it also travels endlong.”
Robert Willis; Principles of Mechanism; Cambridge University Press; Nov 25, 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The use of solar energy has not been opened up because the oil industry does not own the sun. -Ralph Nader, activist, author, speaker, and attorney (b. 27 Feb 1934)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith