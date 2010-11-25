

endlong PRONUNCIATION: (END-long)

MEANING: adverb: From end to end; lengthwise.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English andlang (lengthwise). Earliest documented use: 1225.

USAGE: “[A]s the axis revolves it also travels endlong.”

Robert Willis; Principles of Mechanism; Cambridge University Press; Nov 25, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The use of solar energy has not been opened up because the oil industry does not own the sun. -Ralph Nader, activist, author, speaker, and attorney (b. 27 Feb 1934)





