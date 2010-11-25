  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 27, 2020
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
somedeal
abaft
natheless
endlong
with Anu Garg

endlong

PRONUNCIATION:
(END-long)

MEANING:
adverb: From end to end; lengthwise.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English andlang (lengthwise). Earliest documented use: 1225.

USAGE:
“[A]s the axis revolves it also travels endlong.”
Robert Willis; Principles of Mechanism; Cambridge University Press; Nov 25, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The use of solar energy has not been opened up because the oil industry does not own the sun. -Ralph Nader, activist, author, speaker, and attorney (b. 27 Feb 1934)

