

Feb 26, 2020 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

somedeal

abaft

natheless



Daily word @ your site

Add the daily word to your web page. AdverbsAdd the daily word to your web page. It is free A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



natheless PRONUNCIATION: (NAYTH-luhs/lis)

MEANING: adverb: Nevertheless; notwithstanding.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English na (no) + the (this, that) + laes (less). Earliest documented use: 11th c.

USAGE: “A mossy ship’s skipper -- any ship’s skipper -- is, as I have said, a small god, but a god natheless.”

Harry Turtledove; The Quest for the Great Gray Mossy; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Jan/Feb 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Knowing exactly how much of the future can be introduced into the present is the secret of great government. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate