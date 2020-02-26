|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 26, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
abaft
natheless
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
natheless
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Nevertheless; notwithstanding.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English na (no) + the (this, that) + laes (less). Earliest documented use: 11th c.
USAGE:
“A mossy ship’s skipper -- any ship’s skipper -- is, as I have said, a small god, but a god natheless.”
Harry Turtledove; The Quest for the Great Gray Mossy; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Jan/Feb 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Knowing exactly how much of the future can be introduced into the present is the secret of great government. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)
