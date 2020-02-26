  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 26, 2020
Adverbs

with Anu Garg

natheless

PRONUNCIATION:
(NAYTH-luhs/lis)

MEANING:
adverb: Nevertheless; notwithstanding.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English na (no) + the (this, that) + laes (less). Earliest documented use: 11th c.

USAGE:
“A mossy ship’s skipper -- any ship’s skipper -- is, as I have said, a small god, but a god natheless.”
Harry Turtledove; The Quest for the Great Gray Mossy; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Jan/Feb 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Knowing exactly how much of the future can be introduced into the present is the secret of great government. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)

