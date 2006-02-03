|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 2, 2020This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
Previous week’s theme
Adverbs
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
A sawbones (surgeon) and a mountebank (quack) may be poles apart, but they have something in common. Something other than medicine.
A skinflint (miser) and a spendthrift (one who is wasteful with money) also have something in common. Something other than money.
All four words are what we call tosspot words. The word tosspot literally means a drunkard, but the word itself is an example of a tosspot word.
A tosspot is a word coined by combining a verb and a noun, but the important thing is that the noun is the object of the verb. So pickpocket is a tosspot word because a pickpocket picks pockets; repairman is not, because a repairman does not repair a man, unless you call your doctor a repairman (better to call them sawbones).
This week we’ll see five tosspot words in A.Word.A.Day. What tosspot words have you coined? Share them below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.
canker-blossom
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who destroys good things.
ETYMOLOGY:
From canker (to decay, infect, or corrupt), from Old English cancer (crab, tumor) + blossom (the mass of flowers on a plant). Earliest documented use: 1600, in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
USAGE:
“Remember when Eric Clapton wasn’t such an frothy, knotty-pated, canker-blossom?”
Making a Mix - Sean Beirne; New Haven Register (Connecticut); Feb 3, 2006.
“Hermia: O me! (to Helena) You juggler! You canker-blossom!
You thief of love! What, have you come by night
And stol’n my love’s heart from him?”
William Shakespeare; A Midsummer Night’s Dream; 1600.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We have come to a point where it is loyalty to resist, and treason to submit. -Carl Schurz, revolutionary, statesman, and reformer (2 Mar 1829-1906)
