Mar 4, 2020This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
cure-all
wantwit
wantwit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fool; one lacking good sense.
ETYMOLOGY:
From want + wit, from Old Norse vanta (be lacking) + Old English wit (mind). Earliest documented use: 1449.
USAGE:
“You silly wantwit, you’ve shut down all their ovens, haven’t you? Right in the middle of mainmeal.”
Desmond Ellis; The Undergardeners; Orca; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I listen to love, I am listening to my true nature. When I express love, I am expressing my true nature. All of us love. All of us do it more and more perfectly. The past has brought us both ashes and diamonds. In the present we find the flowers of what we've planted and the seeds of what we are becoming. I plant the seeds of love in my heart. I plant the seeds of love in the hearts of others. -Julia Cameron, artist, author, teacher, filmmaker, composer, and journalist (b. 4 Mar 1948)
