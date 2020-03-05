|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 5, 2020
Tosspot words
This week’s words
cure-all
wantwit
know-it-all
“Sorry, you are out of refills for your Knowitall prescription. Looks like you’re gonna have to shut up.”
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
know-it-all
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who acts as if they know everything, dismissing others’ ideas or advice.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cnawan (to recognize, identify) + hit (it) + eall/all (all). Earliest documented use: 1873
USAGE:
“He shakes his head smiling. ‘Still an insufferable know-it-all.’
She gives him a taut, bitter grin. ‘And you’re still so smugly, blithely ignorant.’”
Robert Jackson Bennett; City of Stairs; Crown; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)
