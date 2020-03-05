  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 5, 2020
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
canker-blossom
cure-all
wantwit
know-it-all
“Sorry, you are out of refills for your Knowitall prescription. Looks like you’re gonna have to shut up.”
Image: someecards
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

know-it-all

PRONUNCIATION:
(NO-uht-ahl)

MEANING:
noun: One who acts as if they know everything, dismissing others’ ideas or advice.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cnawan (to recognize, identify) + hit (it) + eall/all (all). Earliest documented use: 1873

USAGE:
“He shakes his head smiling. ‘Still an insufferable know-it-all.’
She gives him a taut, bitter grin. ‘And you’re still so smugly, blithely ignorant.’”
Robert Jackson Bennett; City of Stairs; Crown; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)

