

Mar 5, 2020 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

canker-blossom

cure-all

wantwit

know-it-all



“Sorry, you are out of refills for your Knowitall prescription. Looks like you’re gonna have to shut up.” Image: someecards Tosspot words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



know-it-all PRONUNCIATION: (NO-uht-ahl)

MEANING: noun: One who acts as if they know everything, dismissing others’ ideas or advice.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English cnawan (to recognize, identify) + hit (it) + eall/all (all). Earliest documented use: 1873

USAGE:

She gives him a taut, bitter grin. ‘And you’re still so smugly, blithely ignorant.’”

Robert Jackson Bennett; City of Stairs; Crown; 2014.



See more usage examples of “He shakes his head smiling. ‘Still an insufferable know-it-all.’She gives him a taut, bitter grin. ‘And you’re still so smugly, blithely ignorant.’”Robert Jackson Bennett;; Crown; 2014.See more usage examples of know-it-all in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate