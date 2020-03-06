|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 6, 2020
Tosspot words
This week’s words
canker-blossom
cure-all
wantwit
know-it-all
makepeace
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
makepeace
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who reconciles persons at odds with each other; a peacemaker.
ETYMOLOGY:
From make + peace. From Old English macian (to make) + Old French pais, from Latin pax (peace). Earliest documented use: 1513.
USAGE:
“However, I promise, as a makepeace, to introduce, for their amusement and instruction, two or three traditionary tales from my collection of Highland Wonders.”
Superstitions of Highlanders and Londoners; The New Monthly Magazine and Literary Journal; 1822.
“With a little prodding from Max she’d also picked out a strand of pearls for herself and a beaded handbag for Lorna as a makepeace gesture.”
Jill Marie Landis, Jo Leigh, Jackie Braun; Destination: Marriage; Harlequin; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. -Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet (6 Mar 1806-1861)
