

Mar 6, 2020 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

canker-blossom

cure-all

wantwit

know-it-all

makepeace





Send some to friends & family Tosspot words “All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



makepeace PRONUNCIATION: (MAYK-pees)

MEANING: noun: One who reconciles persons at odds with each other; a peacemaker.

ETYMOLOGY: From make + peace. From Old English macian (to make) + Old French pais, from Latin pax (peace). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:

Superstitions of Highlanders and Londoners; The New Monthly Magazine and Literary Journal; 1822.



“With a little prodding from Max she’d also picked out a strand of pearls for herself and a beaded handbag for Lorna as a makepeace gesture.”

Jill Marie Landis, Jo Leigh, Jackie Braun; Destination: Marriage; Harlequin; 2008.



See more usage examples of “However, I promise, as a makepeace, to introduce, for their amusement and instruction, two or three traditionary tales from my collection of Highland Wonders.”Superstitions of Highlanders and Londoners;; 1822.“With a little prodding from Max she’d also picked out a strand of pearls for herself and a beaded handbag for Lorna as a makepeace gesture.”Jill Marie Landis, Jo Leigh, Jackie Braun;; Harlequin; 2008.See more usage examples of makepeace in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. -Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet (6 Mar 1806-1861)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate