Mar 6, 2020
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
canker-blossom
cure-all
wantwit
know-it-all
makepeace

“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

makepeace

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAYK-pees)

MEANING:
noun: One who reconciles persons at odds with each other; a peacemaker.

ETYMOLOGY:
From make + peace. From Old English macian (to make) + Old French pais, from Latin pax (peace). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:
“However, I promise, as a makepeace, to introduce, for their amusement and instruction, two or three traditionary tales from my collection of Highland Wonders.”
Superstitions of Highlanders and Londoners; The New Monthly Magazine and Literary Journal; 1822.

“With a little prodding from Max she’d also picked out a strand of pearls for herself and a beaded handbag for Lorna as a makepeace gesture.”
Jill Marie Landis, Jo Leigh, Jackie Braun; Destination: Marriage; Harlequin; 2008.

See more usage examples of makepeace in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. -Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet (6 Mar 1806-1861)

