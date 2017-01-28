

knotty-pated PRONUNCIATION: (NOT-ee-pay-tid)

MEANING: adjective: Blockheaded or thickheaded.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English cnotta (knot) + pate (head). Earliest documented use: 1598.

USAGE:

Angeline Fortin; Taken; My Personal Bubble; 2014.



“Time was, everyone mauled Mr Trump. Boris Johnson, now the foreign secretary [now the prime minister], said he betrayed a ‘stupefying ignorance’ and branded him ‘unfit’ to lead America. Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, turned to Shakespeare: ‘Trump’s a clay-brained guts, knotty-pated fool, whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catch,* right?’”

A Difficult Hole; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 28, 2017.

*a very fat person



“Prince Henry: These lies are like their father that begets them, gross as a mountain, open, palpable. Why, thou claybrained guts, thou knotty-pated fool, thou whoreson, obscene, greasy tallow-catch.”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I think everybody who has a brain should get involved in politics. Working within. Not criticizing it from the outside. Become an active participant, no matter how feeble you think the effort is. -Cass Elliot, singer (19 Sep 1941-1974)





