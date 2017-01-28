|
Shakespearean insults
sodden-witted
scullion
knotty-pated
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
knotty-pated
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Blockheaded or thickheaded.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cnotta (knot) + pate (head). Earliest documented use: 1598.
USAGE:
“Only a knotty-pated beldame would think she could singlehandedly stop a war.”
Angeline Fortin; Taken; My Personal Bubble; 2014.
“Time was, everyone mauled Mr Trump. Boris Johnson, now the foreign secretary [now the prime minister], said he betrayed a ‘stupefying ignorance’ and branded him ‘unfit’ to lead America. Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, turned to Shakespeare: ‘Trump’s a clay-brained guts, knotty-pated fool, whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catch,* right?’”
A Difficult Hole; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 28, 2017.
*a very fat person
“Prince Henry: These lies are like their father that begets them, gross as a mountain, open, palpable. Why, thou claybrained guts, thou knotty-pated fool, thou whoreson, obscene, greasy tallow-catch.”
William Shakespeare; Henry IV, Part 1; 1623.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think everybody who has a brain should get involved in politics. Working within. Not criticizing it from the outside. Become an active participant, no matter how feeble you think the effort is. -Cass Elliot, singer (19 Sep 1941-1974)
