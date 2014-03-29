

sodden-witted PRONUNCIATION: (SOD-en-wit-id)

MEANING: adjective: Dull.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English soden (boiled), past participle of sethen (to boil) + wit (mental capacity). Earliest documented use: 1609, in Troilus and Cressida.

USAGE: “Upon our oath, only knaves and sodden-witted loons would quibble that Sir Tony’s decree to restore knighthoods and damehoods was inspired.”

Michael West; Selling Medibank Doesn’t Add Up; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Mar 29, 2014.



“Thersites: Ay, do, do; thou sodden-witted lord! thou hast no more brain than I have in mine elbows.”

William Shakespeare; Troilus and Cressida; 1609.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)





