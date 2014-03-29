|
sodden-witted
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Dull.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English soden (boiled), past participle of sethen (to boil) + wit (mental capacity). Earliest documented use: 1609, in Troilus and Cressida.
USAGE:
“Upon our oath, only knaves and sodden-witted loons would quibble that Sir Tony’s decree to restore knighthoods and damehoods was inspired.”
Michael West; Selling Medibank Doesn’t Add Up; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Mar 29, 2014.
“Thersites: Ay, do, do; thou sodden-witted lord! thou hast no more brain than I have in mine elbows.”
William Shakespeare; Troilus and Cressida; 1609.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)
