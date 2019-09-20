|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 20, 2019
Shakespearean insults
This week’s words
dotard
sodden-witted
scullion
knotty-pated
gorbellied
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
A.Word.A.Day
gorbellied
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a large belly: fat.
ETYMOLOGY:
From gorbelly (large belly), from gor (gore) + belly, from Old English belig (bag). Earliest documented use: 1529.
USAGE:
“Saint Thomas, Stephen, smiling, said, whose gorbellied works I enjoy reading in the original.”
James Joyce; Ulysses; Sylvia Beach; 1922.
“Falstaff: Hang ye, gorbellied knaves, are ye undone? No, ye fat chuffs.”
William Shakespeare; Henry IV, Part 1; 1623.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)
