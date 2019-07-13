A.Word.A.Day

scullion

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. A servant who does menial work in a kitchen, such as washing dishes.

2. A lowly or contemptible person.

ETYMOLOGY:

Of uncertain origin, probably from Old French escouvillon (dishcloth, mop), diminutive of escouve (broom), from Latin scopa (broom) or from scullery (a small kitchen), from Old French escuele (dish), from Latin scutella, diminutive of scutra (pan). Earliest documented use: 1483.

USAGE:



Nazi Skeletons in Coco’s Closet; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Jul 13, 2019.



“

William Shakespeare; Henry IV, Part 2; 1599.



See more usage examples of “The exiled ex-monarch was attended by a huge number of maids, valets, gardeners, and scullions.”Nazi Skeletons in Coco’s Closet;(London, UK); Jul 13, 2019. Falstaff : Away, you scullion! You rampallion ! You fustilarian ! I’ll tickle your catastrophe.”William Shakespeare;; 1599.See more usage examples of scullion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: