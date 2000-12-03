

May 13, 2021 This week’s theme

Shirts



This week’s words

unshirted

arrow-collar

button-down

sleeveless



An ermine sleeve on the coat of arms of the Family of Mohun, Earl of Somerset Image: Wikimedia Commons Shirts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sleeveless PRONUNCIATION: (SLEEV-luhs/lis)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Unprofitable; futile; unreasonable; irrelevant.

2. Without sleeves.

ETYMOLOGY: From sleeve, from Old English sliefe + less, from Old English laes (less). Earliest documented use: 950. Also see shirtsleeve

NOTES: What does a sleeve have to do with profit? In former times, a lady would give her detachable sleeve (also known as a maunch/manche, from French) to a knight as a symbol of love and he would wear it as he went around in his adventures. A knight without a sleeve was, well, sleeveless. The Encyclopedia Britannica (1880) mentions: “Bayard took a lady’s sleeve and proclaimed it, with a valuable ruby, as a prize to be contended for.”

USAGE:

Jennifer Howard; What Does Everyone Need This Time of Year?; The Washington Post; Dec 3, 2000.



See more usage examples of “I pictured them drearily slogging through the blackened midwinter slush on sleeveless errands.”Jennifer Howard; What Does Everyone Need This Time of Year?;; Dec 3, 2000.See more usage examples of sleeveless in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The Panama Canal was dug with a microscope. -Ronald Ross, doctor and Nobel laureate (13 May 1857-1932) [alluding to the research done to get rid of the mosquito]





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate