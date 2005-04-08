

shirtsleeve PRONUNCIATION: (SHUHRT-sleev)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to pleasant warm weather.

2. Informal; direct.

3. Hardworking; having a can-do attitude.

ETYMOLOGY: From the idea of rolling up the sleeves of one’s shirt in warm weather, in an informal setting, or in preparation to get down to work. Could also be from the idea of simply wearing a shirt, without a formal coat. From shirt, from Old English scyrte + sleeve, from Old English sliefe. Earliest documented use: 1567.

USAGE:

Chris Irvine; Grand Finale for Wane; Sunday Times (London, UK); Oct 14, 2018.



“This shirtsleeve diplomacy seems to work.”

The Election: 100% United; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Apr 8, 2005.



"On a shirtsleeves October evening, it was possibly written in the stars."
Chris Irvine; Grand Finale for Wane; Sunday Times (London, UK); Oct 14, 2018.

"This shirtsleeve diplomacy seems to work."
The Election: 100% United; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Apr 8, 2005.

See more usage examples of shirtsleeve in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Wear your learning, like your watch, in a private pocket, and do not pull it out and strike it merely to show you have one. If you are asked what o'clock it is, tell it, but do not proclaim it hourly and unasked, like the watchman. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)





