brownshirt PRONUNCIATION: (BRAUN-shuhrt)

MEANING: noun: A member of police or military trained for carrying out a sudden assault, especially one marked by brutality and violence.

ETYMOLOGY: After Nazi storm troopers, from the color of their shirts. Earliest documented use: 1932.

USAGE:

David Downing; Diary of a Dead Man on Leave; Soho Press; 2019.



All the windows had already been smashed, and a brownshirt with a sledgehammer was dementedly swinging it against the heavy doors. All this was lit by the bonfire in front of the building, which other storm troopers kept refueling with stuff brought out from within."
David Downing; Diary of a Dead Man on Leave; Soho Press; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In my youth I thought of writing a satire on mankind; but now in my age I think I should write an apology for them. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)





