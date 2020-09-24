|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 24, 2020This week’s theme
Shirts & pants
This week’s words
shirtsleeve
trouser role
brownshirt
The gift of words
Send a gift subscription
It takes a minute! It’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
brownshirt
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A member of police or military trained for carrying out a sudden assault, especially one marked by brutality and violence.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Nazi storm troopers, from the color of their shirts. Earliest documented use: 1932.
USAGE:
“All the windows had already been smashed, and a brownshirt with a sledgehammer was dementedly swinging it against the heavy doors. All this was lit by the bonfire in front of the building, which other storm troopers kept refueling with stuff brought out from within.”
David Downing; Diary of a Dead Man on Leave; Soho Press; 2019.
See more usage examples of brownshirt in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In my youth I thought of writing a satire on mankind; but now in my age I think I should write an apology for them. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith