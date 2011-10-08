

shirttail PRONUNCIATION: (SHUHRT-tayl)

MEANING: noun: 1. The part of a shirt reaching below the waist, especially in the back. 2. A brief item added at the end of a newspaper article. 3. Something small or unimportant. adjective: 1. Very young or immature. 2. Very small or trivial. 3. Distantly related.

ETYMOLOGY: From shirt, from Old English scyrte (shirt) + tail, from Old English toegl (tail). Earliest documented use: 1659. Also see coattail

USAGE:

Robert Ruark; Old Man’s Boy Grows Up; Hamish Hamilton; 1962.



“It was a good place to live back then, back when Hollywood was just a shirttail country town on the interurban line.”

Grover Lewis, Dave Hickey, Robert Draper; Splendor in the Short Grass; University of Texas Press; 2005.



“A previously unknown species of sea lily has turned up ... a shirttail cousin to the starfish.”

Science Notebook; Science News (Washington, DC); Oct 8, 2011.



