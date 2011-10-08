|
A.Word.A.Day
|
May 14, 2021This week’s theme
Shirts
This week’s words
unshirted
arrow-collar
button-down
sleeveless
shirttail
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shirttail
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From shirt, from Old English scyrte (shirt) + tail, from Old English toegl (tail). Earliest documented use: 1659. Also see coattail.
USAGE:
“Your mother thinks I’m a damned old idiot to give a shirttail boy a gun that’s just about as tall as the boy is.”
Robert Ruark; Old Man’s Boy Grows Up; Hamish Hamilton; 1962.
“It was a good place to live back then, back when Hollywood was just a shirttail country town on the interurban line.”
Grover Lewis, Dave Hickey, Robert Draper; Splendor in the Short Grass; University of Texas Press; 2005.
“A previously unknown species of sea lily has turned up ... a shirttail cousin to the starfish.”
Science Notebook; Science News (Washington, DC); Oct 8, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You can't be suspicious of a tree, or accuse a bird or a squirrel of subversion or challenge the ideology of a violet. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)
