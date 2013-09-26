  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 11, 2021
This week’s theme
This week’s words
unshirted
arrow-collar
with Anu Garg

Arrow-collar

PRONUNCIATION:
(AR-o-kol-uhr)

MEANING:
adjective: Conventionally attractive and suave.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the detachable Arrow Collars sold by Cluett, Peabody & Co. in the early 1900s. The collars were shown on a supposedly idealized man, known as the Arrow Collar Man, in ads drawn by the illustrator J.C. Leyendecker. Earliest documented use: 1915.

USAGE:
“But Pisoni, whose Arrow-Collar looks, crack timing, and acute articulation are tailor-made for the acting career he eventually achieved, has more than classic routines on his mind.”
David C. Nichols; A Circus Life of Laughs and Heart; Los Angeles Times; Sep 26, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Computer Science is no more about computers than astronomy is about telescopes. -Edsger W. Dijkstra, computer scientist (11 May 1930-2002)

