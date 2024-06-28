  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 28, 2024
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
palooka
lycanthropy
heliophobia
pizzaiolo
sciamachy

sciamachy
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sciamachy or sciomachy

PRONUNCIATION:
(sy-AM-uh-kee) Also, skiamachy (sky-)

MEANING:
noun: A mock fight or a fight with an imaginary enemy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek skiamachia, from skia (shadow) + -machia (battle). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“Aru is indulging in sciamachy. She has the frustrated look of a person combating a shadow.”
Shashi Deshpande; A Matter of Time; Feminist Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? -Jean Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith