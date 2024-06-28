|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 28, 2024This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
palooka
lycanthropy
heliophobia
pizzaiolo
sciamachy
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sciamachy or sciomachy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A mock fight or a fight with an imaginary enemy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek skiamachia, from skia (shadow) + -machia (battle). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Aru is indulging in sciamachy. She has the frustrated look of a person combating a shadow.”
Shashi Deshpande; A Matter of Time; Feminist Press; 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? -Jean Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith