

Jun 28, 2024 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

palooka

lycanthropy

heliophobia

pizzaiolo

sciamachy



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sciamachy or sciomachy PRONUNCIATION: (sy-AM-uh-kee) Also, skiamachy (sky-)

MEANING: noun: A mock fight or a fight with an imaginary enemy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek skiamachia, from skia (shadow) + -machia (battle). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE: “Aru is indulging in sciamachy. She has the frustrated look of a person combating a shadow.”

Shashi Deshpande; A Matter of Time; Feminist Press; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? -Jean Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate