palooka

lycanthropy

heliophobia



The Fall of Icarus, 1635-1637



heliophobia PRONUNCIATION: (hee-lee-uh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: Fear of sunlight or bright light.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek helio- (sun) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1885.

USAGE: “Rey Diaz lived underground not out of any concern for security, but because of his heliophobia.”

Cixin Liu (Translation: Joel Martinsen); The Dark Forest; Tor; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The truly creative mind in any field is no more than this: A human creature born abnormally, inhumanly sensitive. To him... a touch is a blow, a sound is a noise, a misfortune is a tragedy, a joy is an ecstasy, a friend is a lover, a lover is a god, and failure is death. Add to this cruelly delicate organism the overpowering necessity to create, create, create -- so that without the creating of music or poetry or books or buildings or something of meaning, his very breath is cut off from him. He must create, must pour out creation. By some strange, unknown, inward urgency he is not really alive unless he is creating. -Pearl S. Buck, novelist, Nobel laureate (26 Jun 1892-1973)





