Jun 24, 2024This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
Previous week’s theme
Kangaroo words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Welcome to Whimsical Words Week, where language takes a playful turn and words dance into your vocabulary like unexpected guests at a party. Each day, we’ll introduce you to a delightful, quirky word you never knew existed. Add these to your lexicon and wonder how you ever expressed yourself without them. Get ready to say, “I didn’t know there was a word for it!”
palooka
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Someone incompetent or inexperienced, especially as a boxer.
2. A clumsy or foolish person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. The word was popularized by the comic strip Joe Palooka, which debuted in 1930. Earliest documented use: 1920.
USAGE:
“We’re not a bunch of palookas. Someone is messing with our heads, and I don’t know who it is any more.”
Deon Meyer (Translation: K.L. Seegers); Seven Days; Random House; 2012.
“He wasn’t no palooka. He used to be the light heavyweight champ.”
Tennessee Williams; Mister Paradise and Other One-Act Plays; New Directions; 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:History is a vast early warning system. -Norman Cousins, editor and author (24 Jun 1915-1990)
