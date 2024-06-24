

palooka



Welcome to Whimsical Words Week, where language takes a playful turn and words dance into your vocabulary like unexpected guests at a party. Each day, we'll introduce you to a delightful, quirky word you never knew existed. Add these to your lexicon and wonder how you ever expressed yourself without them. Get ready to say, "I didn't know there was a word for it!" palooka PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LOOK-uh)

1. Someone incompetent or inexperienced, especially as a boxer.

2. A clumsy or foolish person.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. The word was popularized by the comic strip Joe Palooka, which debuted in 1930. Earliest documented use: 1920.

Deon Meyer (Translation: K.L. Seegers); Seven Days; Random House; 2012.



“He wasn’t no palooka. He used to be the light heavyweight champ.”

Tennessee Williams; Mister Paradise and Other One-Act Plays; New Directions; 2005.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: History is a vast early warning system. -Norman Cousins, editor and author (24 Jun 1915-1990)





