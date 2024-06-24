  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 24, 2024
There’s a word for it

palooka
with Anu Garg

Welcome to Whimsical Words Week, where language takes a playful turn and words dance into your vocabulary like unexpected guests at a party. Each day, we’ll introduce you to a delightful, quirky word you never knew existed. Add these to your lexicon and wonder how you ever expressed yourself without them. Get ready to say, “I didn’t know there was a word for it!”

palooka

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-LOOK-uh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Someone incompetent or inexperienced, especially as a boxer.
2. A clumsy or foolish person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. The word was popularized by the comic strip Joe Palooka, which debuted in 1930. Earliest documented use: 1920.

USAGE:
“We’re not a bunch of palookas. Someone is messing with our heads, and I don’t know who it is any more.”
Deon Meyer (Translation: K.L. Seegers); Seven Days; Random House; 2012.

“He wasn’t no palooka. He used to be the light heavyweight champ.”
Tennessee Williams; Mister Paradise and Other One-Act Plays; New Directions; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
History is a vast early warning system. -Norman Cousins, editor and author (24 Jun 1915-1990)

