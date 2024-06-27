  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 27, 2024
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
palooka
lycanthropy
heliophobia
pizzaiolo
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pizzaiolo

PRONUNCIATION:
(peet-suh-YO-lo)

MEANING:
noun: A pizza maker.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian pizzaiolo (pizza maker). Earliest documented use: 1956.

NOTES:
The female form of the word is pizzaiola, but pizzaiolo can be used irrespective of gender, just as we use the terms actor, teacher, painter, etc. as gender-neutral terms.

USAGE:
“Saucepan who, as well as being a partner in the gym, also works as a pizzaiolo at a gourmet pizzeria at the entrance to the town.”
Daniel Galera; Blood-Drenched Beard; Penguin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The test of a democracy is not the magnificence of buildings or the speed of automobiles or the efficiency of air transportation, but rather the care given to the welfare of all the people. -Helen Adams Keller, lecturer and author (27 Jun 1880-1968)

