|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 27, 2024This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
lycanthropy
heliophobia
pizzaiolo
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pizzaiolo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A pizza maker.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian pizzaiolo (pizza maker). Earliest documented use: 1956.
NOTES:
The female form of the word is pizzaiola, but pizzaiolo can be used irrespective of gender, just as we use the terms actor, teacher, painter, etc. as gender-neutral terms.
USAGE:
“Saucepan who, as well as being a partner in the gym, also works as a pizzaiolo at a gourmet pizzeria at the entrance to the town.”
Daniel Galera; Blood-Drenched Beard; Penguin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The test of a democracy is not the magnificence of buildings or the speed of automobiles or the efficiency of air transportation, but rather the care given to the welfare of all the people. -Helen Adams Keller, lecturer and author (27 Jun 1880-1968)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith