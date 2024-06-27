

Jun 27, 2024 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

palooka

lycanthropy

heliophobia

pizzaiolo



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pizzaiolo PRONUNCIATION: (peet-suh-YO-lo)

MEANING: noun: A pizza maker.

ETYMOLOGY: From Italian pizzaiolo (pizza maker). Earliest documented use: 1956.

NOTES: The female form of the word is pizzaiola, but pizzaiolo can be used irrespective of gender, just as we use the terms actor, teacher, painter, etc. as gender-neutral terms.

USAGE: “Saucepan who, as well as being a partner in the gym, also works as a pizzaiolo at a gourmet pizzeria at the entrance to the town.”

Daniel Galera; Blood-Drenched Beard; Penguin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The test of a democracy is not the magnificence of buildings or the speed of automobiles or the efficiency of air transportation, but rather the care given to the welfare of all the people. -Helen Adams Keller, lecturer and author (27 Jun 1880-1968)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate