Apr 23, 2021
Nouning verbs and verbing nouns
This week’s words
woodshed
balk
festoon
bivouac
savvy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
savvy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb: To understand or know.
noun: Know-how, practical knowledge, or shrewdness.
adjective: Shrewd or knowledgeable, especially in practical matters.
ETYMOLOGY:
Via pidgin and/or creole language(s), from Portuguese and/or Spanish sabe (do you know?), from Latin sapere (to be wise). Ultimately from the Indo-European sep- (to taste or perceive), which also gave us sage, savant, savor, sapid, sapient, resipiscent, insipid, and sipid. Earliest documented use, verb: 1686, noun: 1785, adjective: 1826.
USAGE:
“‘I have never savvied the outlaw mind,’ Fred said.”
Ralph Compton; The Evil Men Do; Signet; 2015.
“He was clearly a hoodlum with a lot of street savvy.”
Robert Littell; A Nasty Piece of Work; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My words fly up, my thoughts remain below. Words without thoughts never to heaven go. -Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)
