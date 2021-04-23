

Apr 23, 2021 This week’s theme

Nouning verbs and verbing nouns



This week’s words

woodshed

balk

festoon

bivouac

savvy



savvy PRONUNCIATION: (SAV-ee)

MEANING: verb: To understand or know.

noun: Know-how, practical knowledge, or shrewdness.

adjective: Shrewd or knowledgeable, especially in practical matters.

ETYMOLOGY: Via pidgin and/or creole language(s), from Portuguese and/or Spanish sabe (do you know?), from Latin sapere (to be wise). Ultimately from the Indo-European sep- (to taste or perceive), which also gave us sage, savant, savor, sapid, sapient, resipiscent , insipid, and sipid . Earliest documented use, verb: 1686, noun: 1785, adjective: 1826.

USAGE:

Ralph Compton; The Evil Men Do; Signet; 2015.



“He was clearly a hoodlum with a lot of street savvy.”

Robert Littell; A Nasty Piece of Work; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My words fly up, my thoughts remain below. Words without thoughts never to heaven go. -Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)





