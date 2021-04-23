  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 23, 2021
Nouning verbs and verbing nouns

with Anu Garg

savvy

PRONUNCIATION:
(SAV-ee)

MEANING:
verb: To understand or know.
noun: Know-how, practical knowledge, or shrewdness.
adjective: Shrewd or knowledgeable, especially in practical matters.

ETYMOLOGY:
Via pidgin and/or creole language(s), from Portuguese and/or Spanish sabe (do you know?), from Latin sapere (to be wise). Ultimately from the Indo-European sep- (to taste or perceive), which also gave us sage, savant, savor, sapid, sapient, resipiscent, insipid, and sipid. Earliest documented use, verb: 1686, noun: 1785, adjective: 1826.

USAGE:
“‘I have never savvied the outlaw mind,’ Fred said.”
Ralph Compton; The Evil Men Do; Signet; 2015.

“He was clearly a hoodlum with a lot of street savvy.”
Robert Littell; A Nasty Piece of Work; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
My words fly up, my thoughts remain below. Words without thoughts never to heaven go. -Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)

