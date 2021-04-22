

Apr 22, 2021 This week’s theme

Nouning verbs and verbing nouns



This week’s words

woodshed

balk

festoon

bivouac



Photo: Caro Ryan / LotsaFreshAir Nouning verbs and verbing nouns A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bivouac PRONUNCIATION: (BI-vuh-ak, BIV-wak, BIV-oo-ak)

MEANING: noun: A temporary encampment, in the open air, typically without tents or cover.

verb intr.: To take shelter temporarily for the night.

ETYMOLOGY: From French bivouac, from Swiss German beiwacht (supplementary night watch), from bei- (beside) + Wacht (watch). Earliest documented use, noun: 1706, verb: 1809.

USAGE:

Christopher Cummings; Barbara’s Bivouac; DoctorZed Publishing; 2019.



“I understand he is numbered among the legions who have bivouacked in your bed.”

Cecelia Holland; The Belt of Gold; Knopf; 1984.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We understand death for the first time when he puts his hand upon one whom we love. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)





