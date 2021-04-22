  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 22, 2021
Nouning verbs and verbing nouns

bivouac

PRONUNCIATION:
(BI-vuh-ak, BIV-wak, BIV-oo-ak)

MEANING:
noun: A temporary encampment, in the open air, typically without tents or cover.
verb intr.: To take shelter temporarily for the night.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French bivouac, from Swiss German beiwacht (supplementary night watch), from bei- (beside) + Wacht (watch). Earliest documented use, noun: 1706, verb: 1809.

USAGE:
“‘Why can’t we just go back to the bivouac and sleep?’ Cadet Norris whined.”
Christopher Cummings; Barbara’s Bivouac; DoctorZed Publishing; 2019.

“I understand he is numbered among the legions who have bivouacked in your bed.”
Cecelia Holland; The Belt of Gold; Knopf; 1984.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We understand death for the first time when he puts his hand upon one whom we love. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)

