Apr 22, 2021
Nouning verbs and verbing nouns
This week’s words
balk
festoon
bivouac
Photo: Caro Ryan / LotsaFreshAir
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bivouac
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A temporary encampment, in the open air, typically without tents or cover.
verb intr.: To take shelter temporarily for the night.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French bivouac, from Swiss German beiwacht (supplementary night watch), from bei- (beside) + Wacht (watch). Earliest documented use, noun: 1706, verb: 1809.
USAGE:
“‘Why can’t we just go back to the bivouac and sleep?’ Cadet Norris whined.”
Christopher Cummings; Barbara’s Bivouac; DoctorZed Publishing; 2019.
“I understand he is numbered among the legions who have bivouacked in your bed.”
Cecelia Holland; The Belt of Gold; Knopf; 1984.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We understand death for the first time when he puts his hand upon one whom we love. -Madame De Stael, writer (22 Apr 1766-1817)
