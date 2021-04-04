

Nouning verbs and verbing nouns



festoon PRONUNCIATION: (fe-STOON)

MEANING: noun: A decorative chain or string, of flowers, leaves, ribbons, etc., hanging between two points.

verb tr.: To make or hang festoons; to decorate.

ETYMOLOGY: From French feston, from Italian festone, from festa (festival), from Latin festa, plural of festum (festival). Earliest documented use, noun: 1676, verb: 1789.

USAGE:

Henry David Thoreau; Walden; Ticknor and Fields; 1854.



“Mr A asked for an opinion about the big boat in the Suez canal instead, and I told him that opinions were my bread and butter and he’d have to festoon me with cash for those.”

Zoe Williams; The Rules Are Easing, the Sun Is Out -- and I Have Forgotten How to Socialise; The Guardian (London, UK); Apr 4, 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In nothing does man, with his grand notions of heaven and charity, show forth his innate, low-bred, wild animalism more clearly than in his treatment of his brother beasts. From the shepherd with his lambs to the red-handed hunter, it is the same; no recognition of rights -- only murder in one form or another. -John Muir, naturalist, explorer, and writer (21 Apr 1838-1914)





