Saturnalia or Winter, 1783 Art: Antoine Callet (1741-1823)



saturnalian PRONUNCIATION: (sat-uhr-NAY-lee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Marked by unrestrained revelry, overindulgence, licentiousness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin Saturnalia (relating to Saturn). In ancient Rome, Saturnalia was a festival organized in honor of the Roman god Saturn who also gave his name to the planet Saturn. Earliest documented use: 1621.

USAGE: “By day he worked for the nightlife impresario Serge Becker. By night, he held saturnalian parties at a downtown strip.”

Alex Williams; Taavo Somer Can Make Anything Cool, Even Golf; The New York Times; Oct 3, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Hail to the man who went through life always helping others, knowing no fear, and to whom aggressiveness and resentment are alien. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)





