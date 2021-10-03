|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 14, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29
This week’s words
saturnalian
Saturnalia or Winter, 1783
Art: Antoine Callet (1741-1823)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
saturnalian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Marked by unrestrained revelry, overindulgence, licentiousness, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Saturnalia (relating to Saturn). In ancient Rome, Saturnalia was a festival organized in honor of the Roman god Saturn who also gave his name to the planet Saturn. Earliest documented use: 1621.
USAGE:
“By day he worked for the nightlife impresario Serge Becker. By night, he held saturnalian parties at a downtown strip.”
Alex Williams; Taavo Somer Can Make Anything Cool, Even Golf; The New York Times; Oct 3, 2021.
