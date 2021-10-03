  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 14, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29

This week’s words
saturnalian
saturnalian
Saturnalia or Winter, 1783
Art: Antoine Callet (1741-1823)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

saturnalian

PRONUNCIATION:
(sat-uhr-NAY-lee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Marked by unrestrained revelry, overindulgence, licentiousness, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Saturnalia (relating to Saturn). In ancient Rome, Saturnalia was a festival organized in honor of the Roman god Saturn who also gave his name to the planet Saturn. Earliest documented use: 1621.

USAGE:
“By day he worked for the nightlife impresario Serge Becker. By night, he held saturnalian parties at a downtown strip.”
Alex Williams; Taavo Somer Can Make Anything Cool, Even Golf; The New York Times; Oct 3, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Hail to the man who went through life always helping others, knowing no fear, and to whom aggressiveness and resentment are alien. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)

