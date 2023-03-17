|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 17, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29
This week’s words
aderation
saturnalian
bissextile
lunation
occiput
Saint Francis in Prayer, c. 1602-1604
Art: Caravaggio
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
occiput
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The back part of the head or skull.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin occipit, from oc- (against) + caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1398. The human head has 29 bones.
USAGE:
“Senator Smoot (Republican, Ut.)
Is planning a ban on smut.
Oh rooti-ti-toot for Smoot of Ut.
And his reverend occiput.
Smite, Smoot, smite for Ut.,
Grit your molars and do your dut.,
Gird up your l--ns,
Smite h-p and th-gh,
We’ll all be Kansas
By and by.
Ogden Nash; Invocation; 1931.
Note: This is the opening stanza of Ogden Nash’s poem on Senator Reed Smoot of Utah whose anti-porn stance led to a newspaper headline “Smoot Smites Smut”.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)
