occiput PRONUNCIATION: (OK-suh-puht)

MEANING: noun: The back part of the head or skull.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin occipit, from oc- (against) + caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1398. The human head has 29 bones.

USAGE:

Is planning a ban on smut.

Oh rooti-ti-toot for Smoot of Ut.

And his reverend occiput.

Smite, Smoot, smite for Ut.,

Grit your molars and do your dut.,

Gird up your l--ns,

Smite h-p and th-gh,

We’ll all be Kansas

By and by.

Ogden Nash; Invocation; 1931.



Note: This is the opening stanza of Ogden Nash’s



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)





