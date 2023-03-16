  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 16, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29

This week’s words
lunation
with Anu Garg

lunation

PRONUNCIATION:
(loo-NAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: The time between two new moons, about 29 and a half days. A lunar month.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin luna (moon). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“‘A mountainside stripped bare in, say, one lunation. And another forest gone in another lunation, and so on.’ Tam swallowed heavily. ‘That would destroy the planet before long.’”
L.S. King; Children of the Enaisi; Loriendil Publishing; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The fetters imposed on liberty at home have ever been forged out of the weapons provided for defence against real, pretended, or imaginary dangers from abroad. -James Madison, 4th US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)

