

Mar 16, 2023 This week’s theme

Words related to the number 29



This week’s words

aderation

saturnalian

bissextile

lunation



Photo: György Soponyai Words related to the number 29 A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lunation PRONUNCIATION: (loo-NAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: The time between two new moons, about 29 and a half days. A lunar month.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin luna (moon). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

L.S. King; Children of the Enaisi; Loriendil Publishing; 2017.



See more usage examples of “‘A mountainside stripped bare in, say, one lunation. And another forest gone in another lunation, and so on.’ Tam swallowed heavily. ‘That would destroy the planet before long.’”L.S. King;; Loriendil Publishing; 2017.See more usage examples of lunation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

