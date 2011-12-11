

bissextile PRONUNCIATION: (by-SEKS-til/tyl)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to the leap year or the extra day in a leap year.

noun: Leap year.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin bisextilis annus (leap year), from Latin bissextus (Feb 29: leap day), from bi- (two) + sextus (sixth), from the fact that the sixth day before the Calends of March (Feb 24) appeared twice every leap year. Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “You do know that 2012 will be a bissextile year, don’t you?”Jack Dillard; Chocolate Milk for You, Water for Your Tree;(Shreveport, Louisiana); Dec 11, 2011.See more usage examples of bissextile in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is better to prevent crimes than to punish them. -Cesare Beccaria, philosopher and politician (15 Mar 1738-1794)





