Mar 15, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29

This week’s words
aderation
saturnalian
bissextile
Patiently waiting until 2024 for my next birthday
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bissextile

PRONUNCIATION:
(by-SEKS-til/tyl)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the leap year or the extra day in a leap year.
noun: Leap year.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bisextilis annus (leap year), from Latin bissextus (Feb 29: leap day), from bi- (two) + sextus (sixth), from the fact that the sixth day before the Calends of March (Feb 24) appeared twice every leap year. Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“You do know that 2012 will be a bissextile year, don’t you?”
Jack Dillard; Chocolate Milk for You, Water for Your Tree; The Times (Shreveport, Louisiana); Dec 11, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is better to prevent crimes than to punish them. -Cesare Beccaria, philosopher and politician (15 Mar 1738-1794)

