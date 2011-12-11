|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 15, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to the number 29
This week’s words
saturnalian
bissextile
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bissextile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to the leap year or the extra day in a leap year.
noun: Leap year.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bisextilis annus (leap year), from Latin bissextus (Feb 29: leap day), from bi- (two) + sextus (sixth), from the fact that the sixth day before the Calends of March (Feb 24) appeared twice every leap year. Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“You do know that 2012 will be a bissextile year, don’t you?”
Jack Dillard; Chocolate Milk for You, Water for Your Tree; The Times (Shreveport, Louisiana); Dec 11, 2011.
