May 16, 2018This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
leptodermous
saprogenic
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
saprogenic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Causing or produced by decay.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek sapro- (rotten) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1876.
USAGE:
“By 1883 the long fingers of the decay had spread like saprogenic tendrils into every house.”
M. Allen Cunningham; The Green Age of Asher Witherow; Unbridled Books; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have learned, by some experience, that virtue and patriotism, vice and selfishness, are found in all parties, and that they differ less in their motives than in the policies they pursue. -William H. Seward, US Secretary of State, governor, senator (16 May 1801-1872)
