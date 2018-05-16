  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 16, 2018
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
megalomania
leptodermous
saprogenic
Have your say
in our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

saprogenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(sap-ro-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Causing or produced by decay.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek sapro- (rotten) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1876.

USAGE:
“By 1883 the long fingers of the decay had spread like saprogenic tendrils into every house.”
M. Allen Cunningham; The Green Age of Asher Witherow; Unbridled Books; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have learned, by some experience, that virtue and patriotism, vice and selfishness, are found in all parties, and that they differ less in their motives than in the policies they pursue. -William H. Seward, US Secretary of State, governor, senator (16 May 1801-1872)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith