

May 16, 2018 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

megalomania

leptodermous

saprogenic



Have your say

in our discussion forum Words made with combining formsin our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



saprogenic PRONUNCIATION: (sap-ro-JEN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Causing or produced by decay.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek sapro- (rotten) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1876.

USAGE: “By 1883 the long fingers of the decay had spread like saprogenic tendrils into every house.”

M. Allen Cunningham; The Green Age of Asher Witherow; Unbridled Books; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have learned, by some experience, that virtue and patriotism, vice and selfishness, are found in all parties, and that they differ less in their motives than in the policies they pursue. -William H. Seward, US Secretary of State, governor, senator (16 May 1801-1872)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate