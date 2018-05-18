  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 18, 2018
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
megalomania
leptodermous
saprogenic
ectogenous
carcinogenic

“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

carcinogenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(kahr-si-nuh-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Capable of causing cancer.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek carcino- (cancer) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1916.

USAGE:
“She preached sound diet and positive attitude, preferred to eat crap, smoke and drink, and actively wanted something else carcinogenic to do, like sunbathing.”
Frances Fyfield; Safer Than Houses; Little, Brown; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A book of verses underneath the bough, / A jug of wine, a loaf of bread -- and thou / Beside me singing in the wilderness -- / Oh, wilderness were paradise enow! -Omar Khayyam, poet, mathematician, philosopher, astronomer, and physician (18 May 1048-1131)

