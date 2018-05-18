|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 18, 2018This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
megalomania
leptodermous
saprogenic
ectogenous
carcinogenic
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
Send some to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
carcinogenic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Capable of causing cancer.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek carcino- (cancer) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1916.
USAGE:
“She preached sound diet and positive attitude, preferred to eat crap, smoke and drink, and actively wanted something else carcinogenic to do, like sunbathing.”
Frances Fyfield; Safer Than Houses; Little, Brown; 2005.
See more usage examples of carcinogenic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A book of verses underneath the bough, / A jug of wine, a loaf of bread -- and thou / Beside me singing in the wilderness -- / Oh, wilderness were paradise enow! -Omar Khayyam, poet, mathematician, philosopher, astronomer, and physician (18 May 1048-1131)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith