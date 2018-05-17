|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 17, 2018This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
leptodermous
saprogenic
ectogenous
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
Send energy to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ectogenous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Able to survive outside a host (as some bacteria and other parasites do).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ecto- (outside) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1883.
USAGE:
“But on other levels, its dark, poisonous, ectogenous malignancy continues to feed on information and remembered pain and pleasure, changing, growing, spreading within the vast host body.”
Rex Miller; Savant; Open Road; 2014.
See more usage examples of ectogenous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A change in perspective is worth 80 IQ points. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith