May 17, 2018
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
megalomania
leptodermous
saprogenic
ectogenous
with Anu Garg

ectogenous

PRONUNCIATION:
(ek-TOJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Able to survive outside a host (as some bacteria and other parasites do).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ecto- (outside) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1883.

USAGE:
“But on other levels, its dark, poisonous, ectogenous malignancy continues to feed on information and remembered pain and pleasure, changing, growing, spreading within the vast host body.”
Rex Miller; Savant; Open Road; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A change in perspective is worth 80 IQ points. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)

