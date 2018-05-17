A.Word.A.Day

ectogenous

adjective: Able to survive outside a host (as some bacteria and other parasites do).

From Greek ecto- (outside) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1883.

Rex Miller; Savant; Open Road; 2014.



