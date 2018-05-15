|
A.Word.A.Day
May 15, 2018This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
leptodermous
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
leptodermous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a thin skin.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dermous (skin). Earliest documented use: 1888. The opposite is pachydermous.
USAGE:
“The brand new state representative from Artesia County got stuck with that trap -- House Bill 100 -- today. He’s got to throw a party for his colleagues, by an old tradition.”
Cole Not Leptodermous; ‘Pals’ Hope He’s Solvent; The Albuquerque Tribune (New Mexico); Jan 28, 1955.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you re-read a classic, you do not see more in the book than you did before; you see more in yourself than there was before. -Clifton Fadiman, editor and critic (15 May 1904-1999)
