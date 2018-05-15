  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 15, 2018
This week's theme
Words made with combining forms

This week's words
megalomania
leptodermous
leptodermous

PRONUNCIATION:
(lep-tuh-DUHR-muhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Having a thin skin.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dermous (skin). Earliest documented use: 1888. The opposite is pachydermous.

USAGE:
“The brand new state representative from Artesia County got stuck with that trap -- House Bill 100 -- today. He’s got to throw a party for his colleagues, by an old tradition.”
Cole Not Leptodermous; ‘Pals’ Hope He’s Solvent; The Albuquerque Tribune (New Mexico); Jan 28, 1955.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When you re-read a classic, you do not see more in the book than you did before; you see more in yourself than there was before. -Clifton Fadiman, editor and critic (15 May 1904-1999)

