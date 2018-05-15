A.Word.A.Day

leptodermous

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Having a thin skin.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dermous (skin). Earliest documented use: 1888. The opposite is pachydermous.

USAGE:

“The brand new state representative from Artesia County got stuck with that trap -- House Bill 100 -- today. He’s got to throw a party for his colleagues, by an old tradition.”

Cole Not Leptodermous; ‘Pals’ Hope He’s Solvent; The Albuquerque Tribune (New Mexico); Jan 28, 1955.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: