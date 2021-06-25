

The Dissolute Household, c. 1663-64 Art: Jan Steen



roister PRONUNCIATION: (ROY-stuhr)

MEANING: verb intr.:

1. To revel noisily and boisterously.

2. To behave in a swaggering manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From the verb use of the noun roister, via French from Latin rusticus (rustic). Earliest documented use: 1663.

NOTES: Roister began life as a noun meaning someone who revels noisily. English speakers later mistook it for a verb and obligingly created the noun roisterer. We will update you as soon as roisterer becomes a verb, producing the inevitable noun roistererer. Also see roister-doister

USAGE:

Matthew Engel; The Irreverent Reverend; New Statesman (London, UK); Jun 25, 2021.



"They drank and they roistered and laughed."
Matthew Engel; The Irreverent Reverend; New Statesman (London, UK); Jun 25, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There comes a point when a man must refuse to answer to his leader if he is also to answer to his own conscience. -Hartley Shawcross, barrister, politician, and prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes tribunal (4 Feb 1902-2003)





