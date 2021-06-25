  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 4, 2026
This week’s theme
Words formed in error

This week’s words
trialogue
marquee
roister
roister
The Dissolute Household, c. 1663-64
Art: Jan Steen
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

roister

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROY-stuhr)

MEANING:
verb intr.:
1. To revel noisily and boisterously.
2. To behave in a swaggering manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the verb use of the noun roister, via French from Latin rusticus (rustic). Earliest documented use: 1663.

NOTES:
Roister began life as a noun meaning someone who revels noisily. English speakers later mistook it for a verb and obligingly created the noun roisterer. We will update you as soon as roisterer becomes a verb, producing the inevitable noun roistererer. Also see roister-doister.

USAGE:
“They drank and they roistered and laughed.”
Matthew Engel; The Irreverent Reverend; New Statesman (London, UK); Jun 25, 2021.

See more usage examples of roister in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There comes a point when a man must refuse to answer to his leader if he is also to answer to his own conscience. -Hartley Shawcross, barrister, politician, and prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes tribunal (4 Feb 1902-2003)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith