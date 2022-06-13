|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Feb 5, 2026
This week's theme
Words formed in error
This week’s words
marquee
roister
serried
Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
Photo: Tuomo Lindfors
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
serried
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Arranged close together, often in a line.
ETYMOLOGY:
Past participle of obsolete serry (to press close together), from French serré (pressed together), past participle of serrer (to press close), from Latin serrare (to lock), from sera (bolt, bar). Earliest documented use: 1667.
NOTES:
In French, past participles typically go in this pattern:
entrée from entrer (to enter)
fiancé from fiancer (to betroth)
attaché from attacher (to attach)
The French word serré (pressed together) was already a past participle of the verb serrer. English speakers, mistaking it for a base verb, reshaped it into serry, and then dutifully formed a new past participle: serried.
USAGE:
“For less prepared Jubilee-ers, serried ranks of portable toilets lined the Mall’s sidewalk.”
Rebecca Mead; Platinum Pudding; The New Yorker; Jun 13, 2022.
See more usage examples of serried in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson II, lawyer, politician, and diplomat (5 Feb 1900-1965)
|
