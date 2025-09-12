|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 3, 2026This week’s theme
Words formed in error
This week’s words
marquee
Paramount Theater, Seattle
Marquee, senses 1 & 2
Photo: Cindy Shebley
Field of the Cloth of Gold (detail)
c. 1545
Marquee, sense 3
Artist unknown
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
marquee
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French marquise (wife of a marquis), taken as a plural in English and made singular as marquee. Earliest documented use: 1690.
NOTES:
A marquise is the wife of a marquis, a nobleman who ranks below a duke and above an earl.* English speakers assumed marquise (pronounced mar-KEEZ) was a plural and created a singular: marquee. In the process, a noblewoman lost her “s” and was promoted to a tent.
This kind of misunderstanding made sense in an era when most people were illiterate and language was mainly an oral thing. It’s not clear why marquise came to mean a canopy, though the association with aristocratic splendor likely helped. The word still carries that whiff of luxury: marquise is also the name of a gemstone cut, and marquee now signals star power.
*Why didn’t they make the order of those titles alphabetical? Think of the British schoolkids who may have to memorize (or memorise) them!
USAGE:
“[Tom] Trbojevic could earn a healthy pay packet as a marquee player.”
Michael Carayannis and Brent Read; Turbo’s UK Shock for Manly; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Sep 12, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Writers, like teeth, are divided into incisors and grinders. -Walter Bagehot, journalist and businessman (3 Feb 1826-1877)
|
