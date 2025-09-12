

marquee



Paramount Theater, Seattle

Marquee, senses 1 & 2 Photo: Cindy Shebley

Field of the Cloth of Gold (detail)

c. 1545

Marquee, sense 3 Artist unknown Words formed in error A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



marquee PRONUNCIATION: (mar-KEE)

MEANING: noun: 1. A permanent canopy over the entrance of a theater, hotel, etc. 2. An illuminated sign over the entrance of an entertainment venue, displaying the names of attractions, performers, etc. 3. A large tent typically having open sides, used for outdoor parties, exhibitions, etc. (British English) adj.: Headlining; star; superlative.

ETYMOLOGY: From French marquise (wife of a marquis), taken as a plural in English and made singular as marquee. Earliest documented use: 1690.

NOTES: A marquise is the wife of a marquis, a nobleman who ranks below a duke and above an earl.* English speakers assumed marquise (pronounced mar-KEEZ) was a plural and created a singular: marquee. In the process, a noblewoman lost her “s” and was promoted to a tent.



This kind of misunderstanding made sense in an era when most people were illiterate and language was mainly an oral thing. It’s not clear why marquise came to mean a canopy, though the association with aristocratic splendor likely helped. The word still carries that whiff of luxury: marquise is also the name of a gemstone cut, and marquee now signals star power.



*Why didn’t they make the order of those titles alphabetical? Think of the British schoolkids who may have to memorize (or memorise) them!

Duke

Earl

Frince

Grand duke

Hiking

[i, j, k, l, m left as an exercise for the reader]

Marquis

and so on.

USAGE:

Michael Carayannis and Brent Read; Turbo’s UK Shock for Manly; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Sep 12, 2025.



See more usage examples of “[Tom] Trbojevic could earn a healthy pay packet as a marquee player.”Michael Carayannis and Brent Read; Turbo’s UK Shock for Manly;(Surry Hills, Australia); Sep 12, 2025.See more usage examples of marquee in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Writers, like teeth, are divided into incisors and grinders. -Walter Bagehot, journalist and businessman (3 Feb 1826-1877)





