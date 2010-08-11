

Aug 29, 2018 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

scaramouch

Molotov cocktail

roister-doister



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



roister-doister PRONUNCIATION: (ROI-stuhr doi-stuhr)

MEANING: noun: A swaggering buffoon or reveler.

adjective: Engaged in swaggering buffoonery.

ETYMOLOGY: After Ralph Roister Doister, the eponymous main character of the playwright Nicholas Udall’s play written around 1552. From roister (to behave in a boisterous, swaggering manner), from Middle French rustre (boor), from Latin rusticus (rustic). Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE: “And the roister-doister swagger of the performers has a definite charm.”

Mary Brennan; ‘Bestest Bits’ That Even the Grown-Ups Will Love; The Herald (Glasgow, Scotland); Aug 11, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The mind of a bigot to the pupil of the eye; the more light you pour on it, the more it contracts. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., poet, novelist, essayist, and physician (29 Aug 1809-1894)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate