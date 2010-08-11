  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 29, 2018
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
scaramouch
Molotov cocktail
roister-doister
roister-doister

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROI-stuhr doi-stuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A swaggering buffoon or reveler.
adjective: Engaged in swaggering buffoonery.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Ralph Roister Doister, the eponymous main character of the playwright Nicholas Udall’s play written around 1552. From roister (to behave in a boisterous, swaggering manner), from Middle French rustre (boor), from Latin rusticus (rustic). Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE:
“And the roister-doister swagger of the performers has a definite charm.”
Mary Brennan; ‘Bestest Bits’ That Even the Grown-Ups Will Love; The Herald (Glasgow, Scotland); Aug 11, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The mind of a bigot to the pupil of the eye; the more light you pour on it, the more it contracts. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr., poet, novelist, essayist, and physician (29 Aug 1809-1894)

