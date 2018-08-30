  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 30, 2018
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
scaramouch
Molotov cocktail
roister-doister
braggadocio
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

braggadocio

PRONUNCIATION:
(brag-uh-DO-shee-o)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An empty boaster.
2. Empty boasting.
3. Boastful behavior.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Braggadochio, a boastful character in Edmund Spenser’s 1590 epic poem The Faerie Queene. Earliest documented use: 1594. Here’s another word that came to us from the same book: blatant.

USAGE:
“We are appalled by the braggadocio of corporate hamburger palaces with huge signs congratulating themselves for selling billions of animal meat sandwiches.”
Richard T. Halfpenny; Funism: the New Religion; Xlibris; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy. -Spanish proverb

