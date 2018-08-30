

Aug 30, 2018 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

scaramouch

Molotov cocktail

roister-doister

braggadocio



braggadocio PRONUNCIATION: (brag-uh-DO-shee-o)

MEANING: noun:

1. An empty boaster.

2. Empty boasting.

3. Boastful behavior.

ETYMOLOGY: The Faerie Queene. Earliest documented use: 1594. Here’s another word that came to us from the same book: After Braggadochio, a boastful character in Edmund Spenser’s 1590 epic poem. Earliest documented use: 1594. Here’s another word that came to us from the same book: blatant

USAGE:

Richard T. Halfpenny; Funism: the New Religion; Xlibris; 2012.



See more usage examples of “We are appalled by the braggadocio of corporate hamburger palaces with huge signs congratulating themselves for selling billions of animal meat sandwiches.”Richard T. Halfpenny;; Xlibris; 2012.See more usage examples of braggadocio in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

