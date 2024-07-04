  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 4, 2024
This week’s theme
Americanisms

This week’s words
cracker-barrel
jamboree
lickety-split
ripstaver
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ripstaver

PRONUNCIATION:
(RIP-stay-vuhr)

MEANING:
noun: Something or someone remarkable.

ETYMOLOGY:
From rip (to tear) + stave (to break or crush). The combination of these verbs suggests a forceful energy or a breaking of boundaries, implying something exceptional. Earliest documented use: 1828. A synonym is ripsnorter.

USAGE:
“Monty tells me you three are real ripstavers, and he doesn’t say that very often about anybody. You must have impressed him!”
Michael D. Cooper; The Runaway Asteroid; Critical Press Media; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Human nature will not flourish, any more than a potato, if it be planted and replanted, for too long a series of generations, in the same worn-out soil. My children have had other birthplaces, and, so far as their fortunes may be within my control, shall strike their roots into unaccustomed earth. -Nathaniel Hawthorne, writer (4 Jul 1804-1864)

