Dec 31, 2019This week’s theme
Americanisms
This week’s words
ripsnorter
ripsnorter
ripsnorter
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something or someone remarkable in excellence, intensity, strength, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful coinage from rip (to tear) + snorter (something extraordinary). Earliest documented use: 1840.
USAGE:
“A searing, stratospheric violin wail leads into a ripsnorter of a finale.”
Martin Buzacott; Massive Sound with a Melody Intact; The Australian (Canberra); Jul 10, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)
