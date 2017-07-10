  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 31, 2019
This week’s theme
Americanisms

This week’s words
humdinger
ripsnorter
with Anu Garg

ripsnorter

PRONUNCIATION:
(RIP-snor-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: Something or someone remarkable in excellence, intensity, strength, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful coinage from rip (to tear) + snorter (something extraordinary). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE:
“A searing, stratospheric violin wail leads into a ripsnorter of a finale.”
Martin Buzacott; Massive Sound with a Melody Intact; The Australian (Canberra); Jul 10, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)

