ripsnorter PRONUNCIATION: (RIP-snor-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: Something or someone remarkable in excellence, intensity, strength, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: A fanciful coinage from rip (to tear) + snorter (something extraordinary). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE: “A searing, stratospheric violin wail leads into a ripsnorter of a finale.”

Martin Buzacott; Massive Sound with a Melody Intact; The Australian (Canberra); Jul 10, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)





