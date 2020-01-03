|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 3, 2020This week’s theme
Americanisms
This week’s words
humdinger
ripsnorter
ballyhoo
foofaraw
lollapalooza
Lollapalooza, Chicago
Photo: Lacrossewi/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lollapalooza
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An exceptional person, thing, or event.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1904.
NOTES:
The word has a number of variants: lollapaloosa, lalapalooza, lallapalooza, but they all mean the same thing: something or someone truly remarkable. It’s also the name of a popular music festival.
USAGE:
“Young Man Winter did a massive marshmallow job on the region a week ago. It was a snowstorm of Brobdingnagian dimensions. ... It was a lulu wrapped in a lollapalooza inside a humdinger.”
Robertson Cochrane; One Humdinger of a Snow Job; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Dec 19, 1992.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Earth is here so kind, that just tickle her with a hoe and she laughs with a harvest. -Douglas William Jerrold, playwright and humorist (3 Jan 1803-1857)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith