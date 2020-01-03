

Jan 3, 2020 This week’s theme

Americanisms



This week’s words

humdinger

ripsnorter

ballyhoo

foofaraw

lollapalooza



Lollapalooza, Chicago Photo: Lacrossewi/Wikimedia Americanisms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lollapalooza PRONUNCIATION: (lol-uh-puh-LOO-zuh)

MEANING: noun: An exceptional person, thing, or event.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1904.

NOTES: The word has a number of variants: lollapaloosa, lalapalooza, lallapalooza, but they all mean the same thing: something or someone truly remarkable. It’s also the name of a popular music festival.

USAGE:

Robertson Cochrane; One Humdinger of a Snow Job; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Dec 19, 1992. “Young Man Winter did a massive marshmallow job on the region a week ago. It was a snowstorm of Brobdingnagian dimensions. ... It was a lulu wrapped in a lollapalooza inside a humdinger.”Robertson Cochrane; One Humdinger of a Snow Job;(Toronto, Canada); Dec 19, 1992.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Earth is here so kind, that just tickle her with a hoe and she laughs with a harvest. -Douglas William Jerrold, playwright and humorist (3 Jan 1803-1857)



On a scale of 1 to 10 how likely are you to use this word?

We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate