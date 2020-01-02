|
Jan 2, 2020
Americanisms
foofaraw
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Excessive or unnecessary ornamentation.
2. Fuss; commotion.
ETYMOLOGY:
Foofaraw is a word from the American West, but how was it formed? Nobody knows. Perhaps from French fanfaron or Spanish fanfarrón. Earliest documented use: 1848.
USAGE:
“The foofaraw included a fake grass skirt undulating from the rear bumper.”
Kelly O’Dell Stanley; Praying Upside Down; Tyndale; 2015.
Sometimes, even unicorns don’t care for the foofaraw. Check out this cartoon from The New Yorker.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right. -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)
