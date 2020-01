Jan 2, 2020 This week’s theme

Americanisms



This week’s words

humdinger

ripsnorter

ballyhoo

foofaraw



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Americanisms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



foofaraw PRONUNCIATION: (FOO-fuh-raw)

MEANING: noun:

1. Excessive or unnecessary ornamentation.

2. Fuss; commotion.

ETYMOLOGY: Foofaraw is a word from the American West, but how was it formed? Nobody knows. Perhaps from French fanfaron or Spanish fanfarrón . Earliest documented use: 1848.

USAGE:

Kelly O’Dell Stanley; Praying Upside Down; Tyndale; 2015.



Sometimes, even unicorns don’t care for the foofaraw. Check out this The New Yorker. “The foofaraw included a fake grass skirt undulating from the rear bumper.”Kelly O’Dell Stanley;; Tyndale; 2015.Sometimes, even unicorns don’t care for the foofaraw. Check out this cartoon from

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right. -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate