ballyhoo PRONUNCIATION: (BAL-ee-hoo)

MEANING: noun: 1. Clamor or uproar. 2. Sensational or extravagant promotion.

verb tr.: To promote or publicize in a sensational or extravagant manner.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1901.

USAGE:

Stephen Hester Is Being Paid Well for Tackling One of the Most Important Jobs in Britain; The Times (London, UK); Jan 28, 2012.



“Mr. Jasmin resorted to old-fashioned ballyhoo to promote the fair. He described the man-made islands in the middle of the St. Lawrence River as coming ‘out of the water like Botticelli’s Venus.’”

Tom Hawthorn; Promoter Brought Expo 67 to the World; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Aug 16, 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. -E.M. Forster, novelist (1 Jan 1879-1970)





