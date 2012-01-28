|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 1, 2020This week’s theme
Americanisms
This week’s words
ripsnorter
ballyhoo
A Word A Day
the book ”Delightful.”
-The New York Times
Buy it in your country
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ballyhoo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: 1. Clamor or uproar. 2. Sensational or extravagant promotion.
verb tr.: To promote or publicize in a sensational or extravagant manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1901.
USAGE:
“The Conservatives have already embarrassed themselves by joining last week’s ballyhoo over rescinding the knighthood of Sir Fred Goodwin, the RBS chief whose mess Mr Hester was brought in to fix.”
Stephen Hester Is Being Paid Well for Tackling One of the Most Important Jobs in Britain; The Times (London, UK); Jan 28, 2012.
“Mr. Jasmin resorted to old-fashioned ballyhoo to promote the fair. He described the man-made islands in the middle of the St. Lawrence River as coming ‘out of the water like Botticelli’s Venus.’”
Tom Hawthorn; Promoter Brought Expo 67 to the World; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Aug 16, 2019.
See more usage examples of ballyhoo in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us. -E.M. Forster, novelist (1 Jan 1879-1970)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith