

Jul 3, 2024 This week’s theme

Americanisms



This week’s words

cracker-barrel

jamboree

lickety-split



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Americanisms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lickety-split PRONUNCIATION: (lik-uh-tee-SPLIT)

MEANING: adverb: At great speed.

ETYMOLOGY: A fanciful formation from lick (fast) + split. Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:

‘And the windmill’s goin lickety-split,’ said Howard.”

Mary O’Hara; My Friend Flicka; Lippincott; 1941.



See more usage examples of “‘There’s a wind high up in the pines,’ said Nell. ...‘And the windmill’s goin lickety-split,’ said Howard.”Mary O’Hara;; Lippincott; 1941.See more usage examples of lickety-split in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Now I can look at you in peace; I don't eat you any more. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924) [while admiring fish in an aquarium]





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate