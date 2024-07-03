|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 3, 2024This week’s theme
Americanisms
This week’s words
jamboree
lickety-split
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lickety-split
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: At great speed.
ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful formation from lick (fast) + split. Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“‘There’s a wind high up in the pines,’ said Nell. ...
‘And the windmill’s goin lickety-split,’ said Howard.”
Mary O’Hara; My Friend Flicka; Lippincott; 1941.
See more usage examples of lickety-split in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Now I can look at you in peace; I don't eat you any more. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924) [while admiring fish in an aquarium]
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith