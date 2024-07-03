  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 3, 2024
This week’s theme
Americanisms

This week’s words
lickety-split
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lickety-split

PRONUNCIATION:
(lik-uh-tee-SPLIT)

MEANING:
adverb: At great speed.

ETYMOLOGY:
A fanciful formation from lick (fast) + split. Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:
“‘There’s a wind high up in the pines,’ said Nell. ...
‘And the windmill’s goin lickety-split,’ said Howard.”
Mary O’Hara; My Friend Flicka; Lippincott; 1941.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Now I can look at you in peace; I don't eat you any more. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924) [while admiring fish in an aquarium]

