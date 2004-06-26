  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 5, 2024
This week’s theme
Americanisms

This week’s words
cracker-barrel
jamboree
lickety-split
ripstaver
hunky-dory

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hunky-dory

PRONUNCIATION:
(HUHNG-kee DOR-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Very satisfactory; fine.

ETYMOLOGY:
From hunky (satisfactory), from hunk (in a good position), from Dutch honk + dory (of unknown origin). Earliest documented use: 1866.

USAGE:
“Now, we are told, everything is transparent, above board, and hunky-dory.”
Rob Edwards; A Conflict of Interest; New Scientist (London, UK); Jun 26, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's hard to be religious when certain people are never incinerated by bolts of lightning. -Bill Watterson, comic strip artist (b. 5 Jul 1958)

