Americanisms



cracker-barrel

jamboree

lickety-split

ripstaver

hunky-dory



hunky-dory PRONUNCIATION: (HUHNG-kee DOR-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Very satisfactory; fine.

ETYMOLOGY: From hunky (satisfactory), from hunk (in a good position), from Dutch honk + dory (of unknown origin). Earliest documented use: 1866.

Rob Edwards; A Conflict of Interest; New Scientist (London, UK); Jun 26, 2004.



"Now, we are told, everything is transparent, above board, and hunky-dory."
Rob Edwards; A Conflict of Interest; New Scientist (London, UK); Jun 26, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's hard to be religious when certain people are never incinerated by bolts of lightning. -Bill Watterson, comic strip artist (b. 5 Jul 1958)





