|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 5, 2024This week’s theme
Americanisms
This week’s words
cracker-barrel
jamboree
lickety-split
ripstaver
hunky-dory
Spread the word
Send a gift subscription
It takes a minute! It’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hunky-dory
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Very satisfactory; fine.
ETYMOLOGY:
From hunky (satisfactory), from hunk (in a good position), from Dutch honk + dory (of unknown origin). Earliest documented use: 1866.
USAGE:
“Now, we are told, everything is transparent, above board, and hunky-dory.”
Rob Edwards; A Conflict of Interest; New Scientist (London, UK); Jun 26, 2004.
See more usage examples of hunky-dory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's hard to be religious when certain people are never incinerated by bolts of lightning. -Bill Watterson, comic strip artist (b. 5 Jul 1958)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith